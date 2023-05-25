As Chicago gears up for Memorial Day weekend, Johnson unveils strategy to prevent violence

As the Memorial Day weekend inches closer, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago police are revealing their public safety plans.

Last year, Chicago experienced its most violent Memorial Day weekend in five years, with nine people killed, and 42 others wounded in shootings across the city.

All eyes will be on Johnson during his first holiday weekend in office.

Johnson is focusing his weekend safety plan around activities for youth, particularly on the south and west sides, something that he centered much of his campaign around.

As we remember those who died serving our country with a number of Memorial Day weekend events, including a parade and wreath-laying ceremony, city officials are also gearing up to ensure that the unofficial start of summer is a safe one.

Thursday afternoon, Johnson was joined by interim Chicago Police Superintendent Fred Waller, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, and leaders of various community organizations and nonprofits.

From the police angle, Waller says the department is ramping up patrols, and all full-time officers will have one of their regular days off canceled this weekend to accommodate.

Additionally, 30 peacekeepers working through the Illinois Department of Human Services will be on the ground in various neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Johnson is urging children and teens to take advantage of a number of free community events.

"And I want to thank those staff as well as the administrations for dedicating themselves to opening up neighborhood schools designed to promote peace and of course to support our young people," Johnson said.

"I’m delighted to announce that over the last several weeks, in collaboration with my administration, Chicago’s business and philanthropic community has stepped up to double the investment in the partnership for safe and peaceful communities Chicago fund."

"I’m talking about $3.5 million in grants to more than 250 community organizations to fund safe programming and activities for young people in the summer months, beginning Memorial Day," Johnson added.

The city's office of emergency management and summer operations center will be fully staffed this weekend.