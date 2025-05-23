Chicago area braces for record Memorial Day road travel

The Brief Record road trips: 39.4 million Americans expected to travel by car, up 1 million from last year. Traffic alerts: Peak congestion Friday until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 2–6 p.m. Gas down, caution up: Fuel averages $3.19; AAA urges drivers to stay prepared.



Millions of Americans are hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend, kicking off what’s expected to be the busiest holiday travel period in years.

What we know:

Traffic is already building in the Chicago area. Southbound lanes are seeing significant congestion, and northbound traffic was at a standstill near Ohio Street on Friday afternoon.

AAA expects peak travel Friday to continue until 8 p.m. For Saturday travelers, experts recommend heading out before noon. The heaviest traffic is forecast between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Nationwide, 39.4 million people are expected to travel by car over the holiday weekend — 1 million more than last year.

That surge is likely to bring more delays and headaches for drivers.

What they're saying:

Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA, urges motorists to be cautious and prepared.

"Last year nationally, we rescued 356,000 stranded motorists. We don't want you to be one of them. But if it does happen, you need to pull over to the shoulder as far as you can. Put the hazard lights on. Call AAA for a tow truck operator to come assist you and if you do need to get out of the car, make sure you're looking at the traffic before you get out," Hart said.

What's next:

On the bright side, gas prices are down. The national average is $3.19 per gallon — about 40 cents cheaper than during last year’s holiday weekend.