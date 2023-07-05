Chicago men allegedly stole alcohol from Elburn Jewel: police

article

Two Chicago men are accused of stealing alcohol from a suburban Jewel earlier this week.

Rufus L. Burns III, 54, and Curtis Davis, 55, were both charged with retail theft and retail theft with prior offenses.

Additionally, Davis was charged with misdemeanor offenses for resisting or obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

On Monday, Davis and Burns allegedly took alcohol from the Elburn Jewel without paying for it.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The two then left the business in a vehicle.

When Elburn police attempted to stop the vehicle, the alleged driver, Davis, pulled into a business in the 200 block of South Main Street and drove in a reckless manner with pedestrians present, police said.

Davis then fled the vehicle on foot and was taken into custody a short time later.

Both suspects were transported to the Kane County Jail.