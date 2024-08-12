2 Chicago men charged in Logan Square carjacking
article
CHICAGO - Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a car from a man at gunpoint in Logan Square Sunday morning.
The carjacking happened in the 3200 block of West North Avenue.
Teondre Smith, 20, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Spaulding and Darian Maggette, 20, was caught at 12:57 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Hirsch.
They were both charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
No additional information is available at this time.