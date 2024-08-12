Expand / Collapse search

2 Chicago men charged in Logan Square carjacking

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 12, 2024 10:26am CDT
Logan Square
Teondre Smith and Darian Maggette (L-R)

CHICAGO - Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a car from a man at gunpoint in Logan Square Sunday morning. 

The carjacking happened in the 3200 block of West North Avenue. 

Teondre Smith, 20, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Spaulding and Darian Maggette, 20, was caught at 12:57 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Hirsch. 

They were both charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm. 

No additional information is available at this time.