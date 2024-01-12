Chicago migrant shelter evictions delayed amid extreme cold

The Chicago area is dealing with a wintry mix of snow, rain, and wind. A cold snap is beginning to move in, sending temperatures plunging into the single digits.

Meanwhile, more than 140 migrants are at the Chicago Landing Zone, remaining on buses as the snowstorm continues to pummel the area.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications says, of that number, about two dozen are minors. There are also migrants sleeping at both O'Hare and Midway airports tonight.

In response to the below-freezing temperatures moving in, the city has decided to delay shelter evictions until January 22.

The city had planned to evict dozens of migrants who had reached the 60-day limit starting Tuesday. Still, Mayor Brandon Johnson says that won't happen during this extreme cold weather spell.

"We are working to increase our capacity for resettlement to expedite the process of moving migrants from landing zones to temporary shelters. Once they’re in shelters, there is a 60-day stay policy … but there are some exceptions to that policy, particularly during single-digit temperatures, which we are expecting in the next week or so. So to be clear, we are not evicting new arrivals," Johnson said.

The mayor says the city spent $138 million on the migrant crisis. The budget this year is $150 million. Johnson says his goal is to only use what the city can afford.