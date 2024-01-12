Chicago winter storm warning: Snow, strong winds and brutal cold to hit region

Chicago is under a Winter Storm Warning as several inches of snow are expected to blanket the area Friday.

Friday morning will feature big flakes of wet snow quickly accumulating despite temperatures near freezing. There could be thundersnow as well. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate.

Several inches of snow are likely through the morning hours with limited rain mixing in. There will be an easing of the precipitation midday before the next round of productive snow kicks in. This snow will become "lighter" and by that, I mean fluffier in nature. The afternoon commute will have this snow coming down.

There may be a period when winds are light as the storm passes nearly overhead. Then the high winds kick in, whipping the falling and fallen snow into a snow globe, creating blizzard conditions in open areas.

Snow will diminish overnight but may not completely stop until some time late tomorrow morning. Any additional snow tomorrow will likely be an inch or so. Total accumulations will be in the 6 to 12 inches range with the lesser totals close to the lake, highest amounts far north and wester suburbs.

The forecast focus will shift to the brutal arctic attack on the way starting Saturday night and lasting likely for a couple of weeks, with some modest "warmups" here and there. I don’t see a day above freezing during the next 10 days. Lows will be well below zero starting Sunday morning into next week and highs for a few days will be mired in single digits. Wind chills of -20 degrees or worse are certainly in reach.

