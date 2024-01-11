Chicago Winter Storm Warning: Blizzard conditions possible, bitter temps follow

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Chicago area, as blizzard conditions are possible on Friday into Saturday.

FOX 32’s Elizabeth Matthews on Thursday was in Aurora where snow preps were underway. The salt piles were tall, and the trucks were getting ready.

This has been a busy week for Streets and Sanitation workers across Chicagoland. The western and northwestern suburbs were hit hard this week by two significant winter storms.

Aurora police are warning the public to stay off the roads and stay home if you can. If you have to go out, they say to take it easy, slow down, and give plows plenty of room to do their job.

Another piece of advice ahead of this weekend's frigid temperatures: Stay warm! The City of Evanston is extending hours at its warming centers.

Evanston operates four centers. Residents looking for a place to stay warm this weekend can visit the Levy Senior Center on Dodge Avenue and the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center on Foster Street. Monday is a holiday, but the Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center will be open to the public.

We are also learning of school closures. Some are canceling classes altogether, while others are moving to e-learning. To see the full list, tap HERE.

Snow will begin late Thursday night and will be heavier in character. During the Friday morning commute, there will be a mix of rain and snow lakeside and south with mainly snow far north and west.

There may be a bit of a lull around midday before the storm ramps up for the afternoon with conditions worsening dramatically through the night. Winds will really crank and could lead to blizzard conditions. Areas near the lake may be spared some of the heavier snowfall.

The snow winds down on Saturday morning, but blowing snow may remain a problem as temperatures plummet.

Expect single-digit highs from Sunday through Tuesday with subzero lows each night. In terms of snow accumulations, a widespread 6 to 10 inches seems likely with lower amounts near the lake.