Chicago migrant shelter evictions delayed until February due to wintry weather
CHICAGO - As hundreds of newly-arrived migrants await placement in a shelter, Chicago leaders are once again delaying shelter evictions due to extreme weather.
The city's 60-day maximum shelter stay policy was supposed to go into effect in January 2024, but will not be enforced until Feb. 1.
The extension applies to about 700 migrants.
RELATED: Chicago migrant shelter evictions delayed amid extreme cold
Thirteen migrants have been living in the temporary shelter system since 2022.