Chicago migrant shelter evictions delayed until February due to wintry weather

As hundreds of newly-arrived migrants await placement in a shelter, Chicago leaders are once again delaying shelter evictions due to extreme weather.

The city's 60-day maximum shelter stay policy was supposed to go into effect in January 2024, but will not be enforced until Feb. 1.

The extension applies to about 700 migrants.

Thirteen migrants have been living in the temporary shelter system since 2022.