Chicago migrant shelter evictions delayed until February due to wintry weather

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Migrants in Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

As hundreds of newly-arrived migrants await placement in a shelter, Chicago leaders are once again delaying shelter evictions due to extreme weather.

The city's 60-day maximum shelter stay policy was supposed to go into effect in January 2024, but will not be enforced until Feb. 1. 

The extension applies to about 700 migrants.

RELATED: Chicago migrant shelter evictions delayed amid extreme cold

Thirteen migrants have been living in the temporary shelter system since 2022. 