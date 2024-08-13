Chicago prepares for potential migrant surge during DNC

Migrant advocates in Chicago are gearing up for a possible influx of asylum seekers as the Democratic National Convention approaches, despite a recent decline in the number of bus drop-offs in the area.

Republican governors have indicated they may send large numbers of migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago during the convention, though the scale of the potential surge remains uncertain. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not confirmed any specific plans, leaving city officials to prepare for thousands of arrivals.

As the convention draws near, residents and business owners on the Near West Side are calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson to shut down a migrant shelter located at Walnut Street and Paulina Street, just a few blocks from the United Center, where most convention activities will take place. The shelter is also a block from Union Park, the site of many planned DNC protests.

Members of the Fulton Market Association, who represent local businesses, have expressed concerns about the shelter, citing issues such as drug dealing, street fights, loud music, and loitering. They are demanding the city close the shelter by September 30.

"Here in my hand is a list of 400 calls to 911, from January through early May of this year. Four hundred calls," said Roger Romanelli, executive director of the Fulton Market Association, at a press conference. "What we're saying to the mayor is that the only way Chicago survives, the only way, is that we set our laws and enforce our laws, and the mayor and the alderman have said that this street, this street and the entire corridor are for businesses only. OK, we have to help our businesses survive and operate."

During the press conference, some migrants living in the shelter became upset and confronted those speaking out against it. The situation was quickly diffused by local officers.

In recent months, the city has been working to reduce the number of migrant shelters across Chicago. Currently, about 5,500 migrants are housed in 17 city-run shelters.