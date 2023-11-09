The Resurrection Project to help Chicago migrants attain work permits

Newly arrived immigrants in Chicago are getting a helping hand through The Resurrection Project (TRP).

TRP is partnering with the White House, the Illinois government and Chicago leaders to pilot a new program aimed at helping migrants across the city apply for work authorization.

The grassroots organization was founded in the '90s in Pilsen to combat violence in the neighborhood and stand up against neglect.

TRP expects to serve 150 to 300 migrants per day, providing them with legal aid and transportation to their appointments while also promoting the program in shelters across the city.

"TRP and partners will work to help new immigrants apply for work permits," said Eréndira Rendón, Vice President of Immigrant Justice at The Resurrection Project. "We believe every immigrant should be able to apply for a work authorization and we’ll continue to advocate for long-term undocumented also be able to apply."

The pilot program was announced Tuesday on TRP's website.

In the announcement, TRP called on the Biden Administration to extend the parole program to all immigrants, even those who are undocumented, and to continue expediting the processing of applications.

Chicago is home to more than 11 million undocumented immigrants working without documentation, making them vulnerable to exploitation, according to TRP.

Since buses first arrived in August 2022, Chicago has received over 20,600 new arrivals.

Biden will make a stop in Chicago on Thursday afternoon.