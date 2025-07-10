Chicago mother missing after hospital stay for postpartum psychosis, family says

The Brief Anitra Davis, 28, went missing June 15 while battling severe postpartum psychosis. She was hospitalized for 10 days but was unexpectedly discharged; family only learned from her roommate. Davis has no phone or money; police ask anyone with information to come forward.



The family of a missing Chicago mother is pleading for help nearly a month after she disappeared while suffering from what they describe as postpartum psychosis.

What we know:

Anitra Davis, 28, also known as Grace, was last seen on June 15 leaving her home in the 7600 block of South Yates Boulevard. Her family said she was walking to church and never returned.

The next day, Davis was reportedly identified at a hospital and later transferred to Loyola’s MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where she stayed under care for 10 days.

Her mother said she was unaware of her daughter’s whereabouts until Davis’ roommate called to say she had been discharged.

It’s still unclear why Davis was released. According to her mother, the roommate said Davis was not acting like herself and was talking to herself.

Davis, who has been struggling with severe postpartum depression, is the mother of a 10-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.

What's next:

Family members believe Davis may be in a shelter. She does not have a phone or money.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police.