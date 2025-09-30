Chicago mother seeks safety after son hurt in Bishop Ford Freeway shooting

The Brief A 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night when gunfire struck the car he was riding in on the Bishop Ford Expressway near the I-57/I-94 split. His mother, Marlinah Colvin, said five bullets hit the vehicle; she has started a GoFundMe to support his care and hopes to move her family out of Chicago. Illinois State Police said no arrests have been made and urged anyone with information to call 847-294-4400. Expressway shootings have dropped 71% since 2021.



A 6-year-old boy was shot Monday evening while riding in a car on the Bishop Ford Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near the split between Interstate 57 and Interstate 94.

Five bullets struck the side of the gray Jeep where the boy, identified as Nolan, was sitting in the back seat.

His mother, 27-year-old Marlinah Colvin, was in the front passenger seat. She said the family was headed to drop off Nolan before she attended an event when gunfire erupted without warning.

Nolan suffered a gunshot wound that went through his left thigh, leaving both an entry and exit wound. He is recovering at a hospital.

Colvin described the aftermath from her son’s hospital room. She said Nolan already believes that getting shot is simply what happens to little boys in this city.

Colvin has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with Nolan’s care and to move her family out of Chicago in search of a safer life.

"They literally need to stop because it's innocent lives up here. I don't care if they look like a familiar car to you or whatever. You never know who's in the car that you think is familiar and it's not you don't know us at all. Don't do nothing like that. You don't do that. Don't just start shooting gunshots as kids up in cars. You just don't know nothing. Like everybody deserve to live and I want my son to grow up," Colvin said.

What's next:

Illinois State Police said no arrests have been made. Expressway shootings in Illinois have fallen 71% since peaking in 2021.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 847-294-4400.

