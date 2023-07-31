Chicago murder suspect had body of 2nd alleged victim in home refrigerator: police

Police officers found the badly beaten body of a woman earlier this month inside the refrigerator belonging to a Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing another man, authorities said.

Brandon Sanders, 33, is already charged with the murder, robbery and burglary in the May killing of Rasim Katanic, a 69-year-old who was a Bosnian War refugee. He was arrested June 29.

In early July, authorities were searching Sanders' apartment when they discovered the body of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18.

"My heart is shattered in a million pieces," said Al-Sarraj's father, Khalil Sarraj.

Authorities said Sanders climbed a stairwell on May 12 to a rooftop where Katanic was working on a cooler compressor atop Tahoora Sweets & Bakery. Katanic was later found stabbed to death on the roof.

Sanders is being held without bail.

Brandon Sanders (CPD)

At a hearing, his attorney said: "There are some issues with a mental state."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

