Robbers used chemical spray to steal from Chicago nail salons, police say
CHICAGO - Two nail spas in Chicago were targeted in recent robberies where suspects allegedly sprayed employees with a chemical irritant before stealing cash and personal belongings, according to police.
What we know:
Chicago police say two armed robberies occurred at nail spas over the past week—one in the Loop and the other in the Prairie District.
In both cases, a man and a woman entered the businesses and received a range of services. When it came time to pay, police say the pair sprayed a chemical irritant at spa employees, then took off with cash, purses, and cellphones.
The first robbery happened around 3 p.m. on May 28 in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street. The second took place on Sunday around 5:52 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Police describe the female suspect as Black, about 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-5, and weighing between 220 and 240 pounds. The male suspect is described as Black, about 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-10, and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, with a physical impairment on his right hand.
What you can do:
Chicago police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.