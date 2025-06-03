Robbers used chemical spray to steal from Chicago nail salons, police say

The Brief Two nail spas in Chicago were robbed after suspects sprayed a chemical irritant at employees. The suspects allegedly received services before attacking staff and stealing cash and personal items. Incidents happened in the Loop and Near South Side neighborhoods, days apart.



Two nail spas in Chicago were targeted in recent robberies where suspects allegedly sprayed employees with a chemical irritant before stealing cash and personal belongings, according to police.

What we know:

Chicago police say two armed robberies occurred at nail spas over the past week—one in the Loop and the other in the Prairie District.

In both cases, a man and a woman entered the businesses and received a range of services. When it came time to pay, police say the pair sprayed a chemical irritant at spa employees, then took off with cash, purses, and cellphones.

The first robbery happened around 3 p.m. on May 28 in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street. The second took place on Sunday around 5:52 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Police describe the female suspect as Black, about 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-5, and weighing between 220 and 240 pounds. The male suspect is described as Black, about 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-10, and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, with a physical impairment on his right hand.

What you can do:

Chicago police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com.