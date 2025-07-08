Chicago mayor signals openness to NASCAR’s return, but maybe not on July 4th weekend

The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signaled he's open to NASCAR returning to the city's downtown in the future. But he appeared to suggest that the Fourth of July weekend might not be optimal for the city. The city and NASCAR entered into a three-year deal, which ended this year, but with a two-year extension option.



Mayor Brandon Johnson signaled openness to having the NASCAR Chicago Street Race return to the city’s downtown next year, but perhaps not on the Fourth of July weekend.

While the city touts the two-day event of racing as a boon to the local economy by bringing thousands of spectators to the area around Grant Park, it also causes headaches for locals.

Local perspective:

Weeks of street closures have been a frustration since the first downtown race in 2023, although organizers have reduced the preparation time from 43 days in the first year to just 25 days this year.

But Johnson appeared to question on Tuesday whether holding the race on the Fourth of July weekend was the most optimal time slot.

"The Fourth of July is already, quite frankly, it’s a heavier burden for our law enforcement because of so much activity that happens in Chicago and as tourism continues to increase and more and more people continue to visit our city, the expectation of law enforcement and our first responders continue to grow," Johnson said.

City Council members representing the downtown area have expressed similar concerns.

"They have also brought noise, disruption, and road closures, some of which will continue from this year's event for many days to come," wrote Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) in a newsletter to constituents. "This past year alone, I heard from numerous 2nd Ward residents whose commutes and daily lives are altered drastically by these closures, a matter I take very seriously. Given the multiple other downtown large-scale events whose economic impacts are as much or greater than this event's, with less disruption, I still have concerns."

Under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city entered into a three-year agreement with NASCAR to host the race, with an option for a two-year extension.

What's next:

Five downtown aldermen, including Hopkins, sent a letter to Julie Giese, the president of NASCAR Chicago Street Race, requesting a meeting to "discuss the event’s future in Chicago."

In a statement, NASCAR said that they’ve "had good conversations with the city and following another tremendously successful event that helped support Chicago's economy by driving tourism from 35 countries."