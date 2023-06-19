Chicago prepares for NASCAR street race safety with 2,000 concrete barriers and high fencing

Public safety leaders say Chicago police won't be plucked from the neighborhoods to keep NASCAR fans safe.

The inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race is just over a week away.

The 22.1-mile racecourse will be enclosed by 2,000 concrete barriers, each weighing 10,000 pounds. High fencing will be built along the course to withstand debris from crashes and deter unticketed spectators along Michigan Avenue.

City leaders state that approximately 200 traffic aides will be working double shifts to ensure the race goes smoothly. Some police officers have volunteered to work and fill traffic-control gaps.

Additionally, track walls are being installed near Grant Park.

On Monday, crews closed Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. These road closures impact drivers, pedestrians, and public transit commuters. Closures will remain in effect through early July.

The street race is scheduled for July 1st and 2nd.