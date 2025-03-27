Chicago to begin issuing warnings at new speed camera locations
CHICAGO - Drivers in Chicago should be on alert as the city expands its automated speed enforcement program.
Beginning Tuesday, April 1, new speed cameras will begin issuing warnings at 16 locations near schools and parks.
What we know:
For the first 30 days after activation, the cameras will issue warnings without fines.
After that, a 14-day blackout period will follow before citations begin. Drivers exceeding the speed limit by 6–10 mph will face a $35 fine, while those driving 11 mph or more over the limit will receive a $100 ticket.
The city says automated enforcement is part of its broader traffic safety strategy, which includes infrastructure improvements and traffic-calming measures.
The new cameras are installed at these locations across the city:
- 1455 W Grand Ave – Bickerdike Square Park
- 2716 W Logan Blvd – Lorenz Brentano Elementary School
- 2310 E 103rd St – Trumbull Park
- 2728 S Archer Ave – Palmisano Park
- 3510 W 55th St – Senka Park
- 8740 S Vincennes St – Mahalia Jackson High School
- 1341 W Jackson Blvd – Skinner Park
- 3665 N Austin Ave – James N. Thorp Elementary School
- 5059 N Damen Ave – Winnemac Park
- 6824 W Foster Ave – John W. Garvy Elementary School
- 220 W Fullerton Ave – Lincoln Park
- 5432 N Central Ave – James B. Farnsworth Elementary School
- 4118 N Ashland Ave – Lake View High School
- 4714 N Ashland Ave – Chase Park
- 5857 N Broadway – Broadway Armory Park
- 7115 N Sheridan Rd – Loyola Park
Speed limits vary based on location and time of day.
In school zones, the 20 mph limit is enforced from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. when children are present, reverting to the posted limit at other times. In park zones, enforcement aligns with park hours, typically 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
What's next:
Once the warning and blackout periods end, the city will begin issuing citations to registered vehicle owners who exceed the speed limit.
Residents can check active speed camera locations on the City Data Portal and Chicago Traffic Tracker.
More speed camera locations will be added throughout the year, according to city officials.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Department of Transportation.