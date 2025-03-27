Chicago to begin issuing warnings at new speed camera locations

The Brief Sixteen new speed cameras will begin issuing warnings on April 1. After a 30-day warning period, fines will be issued to speeding drivers. The program aims to improve traffic safety near schools and parks.



Drivers in Chicago should be on alert as the city expands its automated speed enforcement program.

Beginning Tuesday, April 1, new speed cameras will begin issuing warnings at 16 locations near schools and parks.

What we know:

For the first 30 days after activation, the cameras will issue warnings without fines.

After that, a 14-day blackout period will follow before citations begin. Drivers exceeding the speed limit by 6–10 mph will face a $35 fine, while those driving 11 mph or more over the limit will receive a $100 ticket.

The city says automated enforcement is part of its broader traffic safety strategy, which includes infrastructure improvements and traffic-calming measures.

The new cameras are installed at these locations across the city:

1455 W Grand Ave – Bickerdike Square Park

2716 W Logan Blvd – Lorenz Brentano Elementary School

2310 E 103rd St – Trumbull Park

2728 S Archer Ave – Palmisano Park

3510 W 55th St – Senka Park

8740 S Vincennes St – Mahalia Jackson High School

1341 W Jackson Blvd – Skinner Park

3665 N Austin Ave – James N. Thorp Elementary School

5059 N Damen Ave – Winnemac Park

6824 W Foster Ave – John W. Garvy Elementary School

220 W Fullerton Ave – Lincoln Park

5432 N Central Ave – James B. Farnsworth Elementary School

4118 N Ashland Ave – Lake View High School

4714 N Ashland Ave – Chase Park

5857 N Broadway – Broadway Armory Park

7115 N Sheridan Rd – Loyola Park

Speed limits vary based on location and time of day.

In school zones, the 20 mph limit is enforced from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. when children are present, reverting to the posted limit at other times. In park zones, enforcement aligns with park hours, typically 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What's next:

Once the warning and blackout periods end, the city will begin issuing citations to registered vehicle owners who exceed the speed limit.

Residents can check active speed camera locations on the City Data Portal and Chicago Traffic Tracker.

More speed camera locations will be added throughout the year, according to city officials.