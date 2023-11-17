44 noncitizens arrested for serious offenses in recent Chicago-area sweep

Authorities in the Chicago area have arrested more than 40 noncitizens for offenses they say include sexual assault, drug distribution, aggravated assault, and driving under the influence.

Between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) conducted a sweep which resulted in the arrests of 44 noncitizens that were determined to be a threat to national security, public safety or border security.

The operation targeted individuals with felonies, or misdemeanors for domestic violence, sexual abuse or exploitation, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence. Additionally, noncitizens who unlawfully re-entered the US after being previously removed were targeted.

"The noncitizens apprehended during this operation have shown a complete disregard for the laws in the United States," ERO Chicago Field Office Director LaDeon Francis said in a statement.

Among the dozens arrested included:

A 42-year-old Mexican national in Rockford, Illinois, who was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than 13 years of age.

A 34-year-old Mexican national in Chicago, Illinois, who was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

A 52-year-old previously removed Mexican national in Aurora, Illinois, who was convicted of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and mob action.

A 27-year-old Mexican national in Chicago, Illinois, identified as a member of the Surenos 13 (Sur-13) street gang, and who was convicted of aggravated battery and domestic violence.

A 45-year-old previously removed Mexican national in Chicago, Illinois, who was convicted twice of felony manslaughter and aggravated assault. During the arrest, officers seized approximately 12.20 grams of suspected fentanyl.

In fiscal year 2022, ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories across the US.