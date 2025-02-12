Chicago nonprofit seeks volunteers to clear snow for elderly residents

The Brief My Block, My Hood, My City helps seniors on Chicago’s South Side with snow removal. Over 270 requests for snow clearing have been received, but only 45 volunteers are signed up. More volunteers are needed to ensure seniors aren't snowed in during the harsh winter.



Winter in Chicago can be brutal, especially for seniors who struggle to shovel snow. But thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers, some residents don’t have to face the cold alone.

My Block, My Hood, My City, a nonprofit organization, is on a mission to keep seniors safe and mobile during the winter season by providing snow removal services.

What we know:

On Chicago’s South Side, volunteers from My Block, My Hood, My City are clearing sidewalks and stairs for elderly residents, ensuring they aren’t trapped indoors by snow and ice.

Since 2008, the nonprofit has been assisting seniors like 72-year-old Delonda Harold, a South Chicago resident who no longer worries about snow piling up outside her home.

This season, more than 270 requests for snow removal have poured in from seniors and their loved ones. However, with only 45 volunteers currently signed up, the organization is struggling to meet demand.

While shovels, salt, and spreaders are all donated, the greatest need is for more people willing to lend a helping hand.

What they're saying:

"The elders are the last people to get the help," said Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City. "We are out here doing our best to help them."

What's next:

With more snow on the way, the nonprofit is urgently seeking volunteers to join their snow removal team.

Those interested in helping or needing assistance can visit formyblock.org.