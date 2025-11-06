Chicago nonprofits unite to help families feed pets amid SNAP cuts

The Brief Despite a judge ordering SNAP benefits to resume, many families have struggled to feed their pets. Groups like One Tail at a Time and Live Like Roo launched free pet pantries to help families keep their animals. Donations and wish lists are available to support these efforts.



Despite a federal judge's order out of Rhode Island on Thursday afternoon requiring the White House to resume full SNAP benefits in November, many families have been forced to face difficult decisions in recent days.

For some, it’s been a heartbreaking choice between feeding themselves or feeding their pets.

What we know:

While SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy pet food, community members who rely on food stamps to purchase their own groceries have had fewer resources to feed their four-legged friends.

Now, organizations like One Tail at a Time in Bucktown and Live Like Roo in Arlington Heights are stepping up to meet the need.

One Tail at a Time, an animal rescue and adoption center, will hold two free pet pantries on Friday — one at The Bloc (1345 N. Karlov Ave.) in Humboldt Park at 11:30 a.m. and another at the Pilsen Food Pantry (2124 S. Ashland Ave.) at 1:30 p.m.

They will mark the first pantries since SNAP benefits were cut, and Carolina Hernandez—the nonprofit's director of pet mutual aid—said she is expecting a big turnout.

"Families understand that their pets need to be fed and if they're not able to do it, they're going to try to find an alternative for their pet. Our goal is to make sure that they can stay together," Hernandez said.

Meanwhile in Arlington Heights, Sarah Lauch (who happens to be the family member of a FOX 32 employee) is the executive director of Live Like Roo — a nonprofit that supports animals with cancer.

In recent days, however, she's expanded her reach by launching 'Roo's Kindness Cupboard,' a pet pantry that will help bridge the gap for SNAP recipients.

She says her goal is to keep furry friends with their families.

"This morning, I was sending orders to Pet Supplies Plus stores across Chicagoland and people were picking up their food this morning. Almost everybody replied, 'I'm in tears, I usually am helping people, I'm not used to getting help' and it just warms my heart, it's just amazing," Lauch shared.

On Wednesday, Chicago Animal Care and Control (CACC) held a drive-thru pantry, and on Thursday, officials shared that 477 families received support during the event, ensuring that no bowl goes empty.

What's next:

Each organization mentioned in this article has a 'wish list,' making it easy for community members to provide targeted support that directly meets their needs.

In addition to two pet food pantries on Friday, Nov. 7, One Tail at a Time will also host pantries on Thursday, Nov. 20 — one at Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. (605 E. 71st St.) at 11 a.m. and another at Thomas Kelly College Prep (4136 S California Ave.) at 2:30 p.m.

Monetary donations are also accepted to support their efforts.