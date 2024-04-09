Thieves burglarize 7 stores on Chicago's North Side in 1 hour: police

Chicago police are searching for at least three men responsible for several burglaries at businesses on the North and Northwest Sides.

The suspects robbed seven businesses in just over an hour on the morning of March 28.

Police say they used a hammer to break the front, side, or rear glass doors of each business to get inside. The suspects stole cash from the registers at each business.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

3000 block of N. Broadway on March 28, 2024 at 5:22 a.m.

2300 block of N. Leavitt Son March 28, 2024 at 5:40 a.m.

2400 block of W. Schubert on March 28, 2024 at 5:57 a.m.

2800 block of N. Halsted on March 28, 2024 at 6:06 a.m.

2600 block of W. Diversey on March 28, 2024 at 6:16 a.m.

3000 block of N. Milwaukee on March 28, 2024 at 6:26 a.m.

600 block of W. Briar Place on March 28, 2024 at 6:39 a.m.

Police say the offenders are in their 20s and are 5-foot-7 to 6 feet tall. They wore black masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, gloves and carried a hammer.

The Chicago Police Department released the following video that shows the alleged suspects at the burglarized businesses.