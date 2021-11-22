Chicago offering a free town hall Monday for renters who are facing eviction and need help

The City of Chicago is offering a free town hall on Monday to help renters who are facing eviction.

Chicago has offered money, free mediation and free legal services to renters over the course of the pandemic. The state's eviction moratorium has ended, but free financial and legal help are still available.

The Eviction Resources Town Hall will be held on Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and streamed on the Chicago Department of Housing's Facebook page. It will also be available on Zoom, where Spanish, Polish, Mandarin and American Sign Language translations will be available.

Also on Monday, the Chicago Department of Housing announced a new application period will open on Dec. 6 for the latest round of rental assistance for tenants and landlords financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, through emergency rental assistance funds, the City has assisted over 8,600 households with rent and utility payments, with an average rental assistance of $8,900 and average utility assistance of $800 per applicant.

