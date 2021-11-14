Expand / Collapse search

Chicago offering free at-home vaccinations for 5-year-olds to 11-year-olds starting on Monday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago
CHICAGO - Starting on Monday, the City of Chicago will offer free at-home vaccinations for children as young as 5.

The city also launched family vaccination clinics over the weekend for everyone 5-years-old and up.

The Pfizer shot is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for young children.

Chicago's goal is to vaccinate 77% of the population before the end of the year. As of Nov. 12, about 76% of Chicagoans ages 12 and up have received at least one dose.

To schedule a free vaccination visit at your home in Chicago, click here. Anyone who gets vaccinated at home also receives a $100 Visa gift card.

