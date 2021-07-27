Chicago offers new vaccine incentives, expands in-home vaccinations amid nationwide uptick

Chicago public health officials announced a new vaccination incentive Tuesday along with the expansion of the city's in-home vaccination program.

The city's in-home vaccination program, Protect Chicago At Home, is now open to all Chicago residents ages 12 and up. $25 Visa gift cards will be offered to everyone who gets vaccinated at home.

Appointments can be booked now and gift card distribution will begin August 2.

To meet increasing vaccine demands, the City is doubling capacity to 900 appointments per week. Appointments are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The added capacity should decrease wait times for at-home appointments which are currently fully booked two weeks out.

"As we see a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country and here in Chicago, we know it is primarily affecting those who are unvaccinated, which is why it is so critical we get more people in Chicago vaccinated," Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

In-home vaccination offers a choice between the Pfizer (age 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (age 18 and older) vaccines. Up to ten people can be vaccinated at a time per home.

Chicago health officials also added nine more states to the city's COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday due to an uptick in cases across the U.S.

In-home vaccination has been particularly effective in vaccinating seniors and Black Chicagoans. Seniors age 65+ have comprised 44 percent of appointments in the last week and Black residents have comprised 58 percent.

To date, the City has administered vaccines to more than 5,800 Chicagoans in their homes. Initially launched in March to bring vaccines to homebound seniors and people with disabilities, the program expanded to all Chicagoans in June. It is the only on-demand, in-home vaccination program now available to all residents age 12 and up in the U.S.

