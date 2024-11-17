Community to pay respects at visitation for fallen Officer Enrique Martinez Sunday

The Brief A visitation for Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, who was killed in the line of duty, will be held on Sunday in Oak Lawn. The community is invited to join Martinez's family and pay their respects at the visitation. A Christian burial mass will follow on Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 South Western Avenue in Chicago.



A visitation for fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, who was fatally shot in the line of duty, will be held Sunday in Oak Lawn.

Community members are invited to join the Martinez family and pay their respects at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, located at 4727 West 103rd Street, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A Christian burial mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 South Western Avenue in Chicago.

Martinez, 26, died after being shot during a traffic stop in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood on Nov. 4.

Darion McMillian, 23, was charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder of a police officer in Martinez's killing.

After some controversy this past week, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have said they would not attend the visitation or funeral at the family's request.