Chicago officer injured after being hit by suspect's car in Chatham: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago Police officer has been injured after being struck by a suspect's car in the Chatham neighborhood on Saturday.
What we know:
Around 5:31 p.m., police responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 8100 block of S. Cottage Grove. Officers saw a man matching the description of the individual enter a Chevy Impala.
The subject fled the scene, hitting a marked police vehicle and an officer who was with the car.
The offender continued driving to the 4100 block of S. Indiana, where he was taken into custody.
Charges are pending.
The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.