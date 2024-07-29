Chicago’s Old Fashioned Donuts receives $50K grant for renovations

An iconic South Side donut shop, Old Fashioned Donuts, is getting a much-needed financial boost thanks to a $50,000 grant earmarked for historic restaurants.

Located in the Roseland neighborhood, the beloved shop has been serving up tasty pastries for over half a century, and it remains under the leadership of its original owner, Burritt Bulloch.

"I know I'm doing something that people love," said Bulloch. "Everybody eats donuts. I think I ran into one person at one point in my career that said, 'I don't eat donuts.' And they tasted them and said that's pretty good."

At 85 years old, Bulloch still remembers the exact day he opened Old Fashioned Donuts.

"On November the 4th, 1972," he recalled. "I've been here ever since. Every day."

Bulloch arrives at the store at 11248 S. Michigan Ave. every morning at 6 a.m. and works until closing time at 6 p.m., six days a week.

"It keeps me going now. I know I'm doing something right because I see the same faces. And over the latter years here, I'm seeing new faces."

However, the need for investment is evident. The building’s ceiling and floors are in rough shape, and most of the donut-making equipment is original to the store. The building itself hasn't been renovated in over a century, and this block of Roseland has seen better times.

"I had a lot of loyal customers," Bulloch said. "Even after the Roseland area kind of went down, especially after the [George] Floyd thing. They came through here and ripped up everything."

On Monday, Bulloch received some good news. He was awarded a $50,000 grant from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation as part of their "Backing Historic Small Restaurants" program.

Bulloch plans to use the funds to make crucial improvements that will help keep the business thriving.

"We're gonna renew the whole complete building. The flooring, the front, the grill. We're gonna do more seating. A stand-up counter."

Customers, both old and new, welcome the investment.

"They're always fresh. The flavor has never changed, and the customer service is really good," said Minnie Watson, who traveled from Monee for a box of donuts.

Even at 85, Bulloch plans to keep this South Side donut institution open for another decade.

"At this stage of my life, I can't just stop. What am I going to do? I can't sit at home. I sold my last motorcycle, I had a Harley. So I gotta keep coming here. Making donuts."