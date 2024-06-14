Man charged in shooting on Chicago's North Side

article

A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting Thursday morning on the North Side.

John Kastanes, 64, was arrested in the Old Irving Park neighborhood around 11 a.m.

Kastanes shot a 70-year-old man in the 3800 block of North Keeler Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested 10 minutes after the shooting took place. Kastanes was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

Kastanes has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was provided.