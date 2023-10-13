Chicago's oldest Black-owned soul food restaurant celebrates 50 years

A South Side eatery is celebrating 50 years in business. They're believed to be the oldest running Black-owned soul food restaurant in Chicago.

St. Rest Country Kitchen along 87th Street and Cottage Grove has been a Chicago staple for half a century. The menu boasts a variety of dishes, including turkey legs, short ribs, smothered pork chops, cabbage, black-eyed peas, succotash, and candied yams.

Owner and head chef Daniella Coffey, along with her husband John, inherited the restaurant from Daniella's father in 2021. At that time, the business was facing significant challenges, with $600,000 in debt and foreclosure looming. Tragically, her father passed away just two months later.

Coffey shares that within a year, the family managed to pay off the debt, restructure the business, and now they're thriving.

The restaurant operates on Fridays through Sundays.