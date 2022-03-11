Chicago organization offers 'karate-trained' members to help curb CTA violence

One Chicago organization has offered its services to help curb the rise in crime on the CTA.

Violence Interrupters Incorporated announced their strategy on Friday for restoring safety on the city’s trains.

The organization reduces crime by resolving conflicts before they turn violent or deadly.

Tio Hardiman, executive director for Violence Interrupters, said its members are trained and ready to address the crisis immediately.

"And the people that go to work each and every day in Chicago, they need a lot of help and protection," Hardiman aid. "The Violence Interrupters are security-minded individuals. A lot of the Violence Interrupters are trained in karate, they are trained in different types self-defense techniques."

Earlier this week, the Chicago Police Department announced they have deployed officers on the CTA.