Chicago-area activists call for humanitarian aid for loved ones in Gaza

Chicago's Palestinian community is calling on leaders to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

The protest was organized by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR called for officials to intervene in the conflict in order to get much-needed aid to the area. Activists said time is of the essence.

"I'm here to call on Gov. Pritzker to meet with us to help save our families to save lives and to call for a ceasefire now," Nabil Alshurafa said. "I'm asking every Chicagoan, every American to please call your governor, call your representative to call for a ceasefire now."

More than three quarters of Palestine's population has been displaced.