Chicago Park District hosts 'Free Fitness Centers Week'

If your New Year's resolution involves getting more active, the Chicago Park District is offering a helping hand.

Free Fitness Centers Week is currently underway, running through Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Park District has opened up access to 71 fitness centers across the city at no cost during this period.

In addition to the complimentary access, this year, the Chicago Park District is providing workout routines and nutritional tips on its website to further support individuals aiming to kick-start healthier habits in the new year.