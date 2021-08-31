Chicago Park District takes down safety ring put up by Rogers Park resident after drowning

There is some controversy after a drowning on Lake Michigan.

A man says he put up a life ring near where it happened and the park district took it down.

Three people have drowned at Tobey Prinz Beach in the past three years, and Rogers Park residents say they have had enough.

But when one man tried to put up safety equipment this past weekend, the Chicago Park District took it down.

"It was right here. A couple pieces of Unistrut," said Rogers Park resident Jim Ginderske. "It had a 50-foot rope with the float on it, all the stuff the Coast Guard recommends."

Ginderske showed FOX 32 where he installed the safety ring on the tower at the end of Pratt Pier last Friday night, paying $400 out of his own pocket for the equipment.

Ginderske and other Rogers Park residents decided to take things into their own hands after a 19-year-old man drowned at the location the weekend before.

For three years, the park district has refused their request to install safety rings at the beach, citing maintenance and liability issues.

But on Monday, a park district crew removed the citizen’s safety ring and then on Tuesday put up a small sign warning people not to swim in the area.

"So they spent time and money to undo the work that we had done to protect folks. And most troubling of all, they didn’t replace it with one," Ginderske said.

Maria Hadden is the alderwoman of the 49th Ward.

"It’s deeply frustrating and I think it’s shameful. So I think it speaks poorly to leadership and maybe process within the park district," she said.

In a statement, the park district says they "removed the safety device installed at Prinz Beach because it was not authorized by the District however we are currently exploring supplemental safety equipment for sanctioned swim locations."

There are safety rings along the Chicago River, but those are put there by the City of Chicago — not the Park District.