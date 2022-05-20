Chicago pastor Father Tom Hurley bringing block party to South Side Marist campus

After decades at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church in the West Loop, Father Tom Hurley will be delivering his final mass to parishioners this Sunday.

Father Hurley spent a total of 24 years at Old St. Pat's, leading the congregation on weekends for six of those years, and full-time for 18. He's well known for making the "World's Largest Block Party" one of the most popular summer music festivals.

But while Old St. Pat's announced it is ending that party, Father Hurley announced exclusively to FOX 32 that he's bringing a similar event to Marist High School on the South Side, where he graduated from and now works.

On July 23, the first annual South Side Summer Fest, presented by Marist, will be held. The event will feature three bands.

"You can take the boy out of Old St. Pat's and the block party, but you can't take the block party and Old St. Pat's out of the boy!" Hurley said. "And so I thought you know: Marist sits on a beautiful piece of property down here."

"I think I know a thing or two about putting together some summer festivals and … it's amazing what happens when you bring music, good people together and a few adult beverages and … and people can have a good time," he added.

All the proceeds from South Side summer fest will go toward financial aid for current and prospective Marist students.