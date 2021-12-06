Chicago pastor living in tent on roof of his church shares update

The cold weather is not hampering Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks.

FOX 32 checked in with him on Monday as he continues to sleep and live on top of a shipping container at his South Side church.

It's part of an effort to raise money for a new center to help his Woodlawn community.

Brooks has had several visitors stay with him on roof. That includes CEOs and celebrities, but he says it's still difficult.

"I didn't remember it being this loud, but it's pretty loud. When you have to use the bathroom and things like that. It's very difficult," Brooks said. "We do have a little kerosene propane heater and it keeps the tent fairly warm, but it's not to the point where you can't bear it."

Brooks did come down from the rooftop on Saturday to officiate a double funeral for a mother and her 14-year old son who were killed days apart.

He's planning to stay on the rooftop for three months.