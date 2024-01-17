Chicago 'pauses' new migrant shelters

Seventeen million dollars is being made available for municipalities that help in the handling of asylum seekers being bused to Illinois from Texas. The funds are part of an Illinois Department of Human Services program.

Meanwhile, Chicago officials say they are "pausing" efforts to open additional migrant shelters. City officials say they are prioritizing resettlement services in an effort to create more beds in the 28 shelters that already exist. A spokesperson with the Mayor's office says this comes in an effort to stay within the constraints of its "New Arrivals" budget. They also say their focus right now is placing families and migrants with disabilities into shelter.

On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced $17 million in additional funding. Most of it will be made available to suburbs that agree to house migrants. Four million dollars will support 13 Illinois welcome centers, and $2 million will go toward resettlement services.

Meanwhile, a group of Republican lawmakers that make up the Illinois Freedom Caucus visited the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, earlier this month and on Wednesday, shared what they saw.

"In one week last summer, 57 bodies were found on this farm. The garbage, the clothes, the human biological matter, and other debris piled and scattered all over the border area is also an attack on the private property on all these landowners," said state Rep. Brad Halbrook, of Shelbyville. "The migrants know about our weak immigration policies, and they enter our country at any point, even if this means crossing dangerously and many of them are dying. Tell me Gov. Pritzker, tell me President Joe Biden, how is this humane?"

Wednesday marked the fourth consecutive day that city officials aren't expecting any buses at its landing zone. To date, Chicago has welcomed nearly 35,000 migrants from the southern border.