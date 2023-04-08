Chicago PAWS volunteers preparing to rescue pets from Tennessee shelter impacted by tornadoes

article

PAWS Chicago is getting ready to rescue more than two dozen dogs and cats from a shelter in the Tennessee tornado zone.

Volunteers will bring the pets back from Tennessee next week, and are scheduled to arrive back in Chicago on Wednesday.

In the meantime, PAWS is asking for donations of pet supplies, which can be dropped off at the PAWS Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave. In particular, they are asking for: