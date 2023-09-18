Chicago gathering marks 45th Peace Day celebration at Daley Plaza

A peaceful celebration unfolded Monday at Daley Plaza in Chicago.

The event marked the 45th year of the Peace Day gathering, featuring music and dancing.

Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the importance of such a day, especially given the current state of global conflicts and crime.

"This day serves as a very powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to promote peace and understanding among nations and communities," he said.

These celebrations, reminiscent of those from 1978, were initiated by the Peace School in Chicago.