Chicago's Polar Express train ride canceled for 2nd straight year

The Polar Express train ride will not be running at Chicago's Union Station for the second straight year.

What we know:

Officials announced that the cancelation was a result of extensive street construction taking place above the station.

"We regret to announce that THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride will not operate in Chicago in 2025 due to extensive city street reconstruction above Union Station. We understand this event is an important experience for families and hope to return in the future," a statement on their website read.

For more information on other locations and tickets, visit their website.