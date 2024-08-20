Chicago police: 5 wanted for robbery, assault on CTA bus

Chicago police are searching for a group of young men who allegedly robbed a person and beat them up on a CTA bus earlier this summer.

The incident took place on June 12 around 11:24 p.m.

Police said five men grabbed a victim's backpack from the seat next to them and tried to run away. When the victim grabbed the strap of the bag, the group punched him in the face and kicked him in the stomach before escaping through the rear exit of the bus.

CTA bus robbery, assault suspects | CPD

The suspects were described as Black males between the ages of 18 and 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706.