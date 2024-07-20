Chicago police issue alert for armed robberies in 3 neighborhoods

Chicago police have issued a community alert following a series of armed robberies in three city neighborhoods.

In each incident, three offenders approached victims while brandishing handguns and demanded property. The offenders, who arrived in a stolen 2018 silver Hyundai Sonata, then fled the scene. During one of the robberies, a victim was pistol-whipped.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations in Chicago Lawn, South Deering, and Near West Side.

3000 block of South Archer Ave on June 26, 2024, at 4:50 a.m.

3800 block of South Francisco Ave on June 26, 2024, at 5:10 a.m.

1700 block of West 47th St on June 26, 2024, at 5:22 a.m.

4600 block of South Wood St on June 26, 2024, at 5:34 a.m.

2400 block of West Pershing Rd on June 26, 2024, at 5:38 a.m.

5800 block of South Oakley Ave on June 26, 2024, at 5:37 a.m.

2300 block of West Cermak Rd on June 26, 2024, at 5:48 a.m.

The offenders were described as three Black males in their 20s, wearing dark-colored clothing and black ski masks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8384.