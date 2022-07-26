Chicago police chief testifies at congressional hearing on gun violence

Senators heard testimony Tuesday on how gun violence is rocking police departments across the nation, and among the witnesses was a Chicago police chief.

"We're seeing more assault-style weapons being used, and it's incredibly scary for our officers to know that they have to go out there and be outmanned and outgunned," said Chief Angel Novalez.

He was one of several officers from the nation's largest police departments on Capitol Hill.

Testimony highlighted the recent murder of Ella French, a Chicago police officer who was shot during a traffic stop last year.

Novalez said gun trafficking is making it easier for felons and underage people to get hold of a weapon.

"I'm personally, and I speak on my behalf, concerned to see young folks having that ability to carry those types of firearms. And I worry about our officers," Novalez said.

"The last thing that our officers want is to have an encounter which leads to a catastrophic end where some young person loses their life. It's very difficult on them. Use of force is something that our officers take incredibly serious and being put in that kind of situation is incredibly difficult and in those catastrophic ends are hard for even our officers to process."

Tuesday's hearing was overseen by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin.