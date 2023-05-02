Chicago police warn of child abduction attempt in Rogers Park

Chicago police are investigating an attempted child abduction in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

According to police, two female juveniles were walking to school on Monday when a white Jeep Cherokee approached them near the 7300 block of N. Chase Avenue.

The male driver leaned over to the passenger side window and asked if the girls wanted a ride, to which they declined and continued walking.

The offender then followed the girls and approached them again in the 7000 block of N. Ashland Ave., asking if they were sure they did not want a ride. The girls were frightened and ran into a nearby school, police said.

The offender is described as a white male, approximately 50 to 60 years of age, with a heavyset build, clean shaven, crew haircut, and a "distinct double chin." He was wearing a gray buttoned shirt and black coat.

The vehicle is a newer model, "clean" white Jeep Cherokee with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Chicago police at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.

Police provided the following tips on what to do if you're ever in a similar situation: