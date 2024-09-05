Officer among 3 hospitalized in crash between SUV, Chicago police car

The Brief A Chicago police officer and two others were hospitalized after a squad car and SUV collided in Roseland. The officer was responding to assist another when the crash occurred, and no citations are expected at this time.



A Chicago police officer was among three people hospitalized during a crash between their squad car and an SUV Wednesday evening in the Roseland neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m., the squad car was going northbound with its lights and sirens activated on the way to assist another officer when it crashed with an SUV traveling eastbound in an intersection in the 11500 block of South State Street, according to police.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.

The driver of the SUV, an 88-year-old man, and his passenger, a 32-year-old man, were both taken Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

Police said citations will not be issued at this time.

Area Two detectives are investigating.