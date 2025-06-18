Crash involving Chicago police car leaves 2 officers injured

The Brief Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash early Wednesday while responding to a call in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Their squad car, traveling with lights and sirens on, collided with a sedan at an intersection. Both officers were hospitalized with minor injuries, while the other driver declined treatment and no citations have been issued.



Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash early Wednesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Officers hurt in crash

What we know:

Around 1 a.m., the officers were traveling northbound in the 6600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue with their emergency lights and sirens on when they struck a sedan in the intersection.

The officers suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital where they were both listed in good condition, police said.

The driver of the sedan, a 45-year-old woman, refused medical treatment.

Police said no citations have been issued and they continue to investigate the crash.