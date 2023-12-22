Chicago police officer delivers healthy baby girl on the job

A Chicago police officer went above and beyond, delivering a baby on the job in Kilbourn Park this week.

Officers with CPD's 17th District in Albany Park got a report of a person shot early Thursday morning.

Field Training Officer (FTO) and 21-year veteran Josephine Christopher arrived on scene at 7:40 a.m. with Sgt. Sullins and P.O. Pelayo who began helping the shooting victim.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of North Kilbourn Avenue.

After the victim was transported to an area hospital, the medical team told responding officers that if it weren't for their immediate care, the victim may not have survived.

A Chicago police officer delivered a baby while on the job Thursday morning. (CPD)

After the officers were done investigating. FTO Christopher was walking to her car when she was waved down by area residents who led her to a woman in labor.

The young woman was giving birth in a car just four doors down from where the shooting occured. Police say the young couple was on the way to the hospital when the now mother asked for the car to be pulled over.

FTO Christopher helped deliver a healthy baby girl.

Chicago police say that mom and baby were transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital where they, and dad, are doing well.

The shooting victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.