Chicago Police Department COVID-19 cases now at 134

Chicago police announced Wednesday 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the department, raising the number of cases to 134.

Of the cases, 128 are officers and six are civilian employees, Chicago police said.

A total of 180 employees have reported they’ve tested positive for the virus, but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm 46 of those cases, police said.

The first death of an officer from complications of the coronavirus was announced last Thursday.

Newly-appointed Chicago police Supt. David Brown said one of his priorities is boosting morale among officers on the front lines of the war against the coronavirus.

Illinois health officials Wednesday said 82 more people have died from the outbreak, raising the state’s toll to 462. The state’s tally of positive coronavirus cases is now at 15,078.