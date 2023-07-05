Chicago police should have dispersed Englewood gathering before 5 were shot, top cop says

Chicago’s top cop said Wednesday that police should have dispersed a large street gathering in Englewood in the hours before five people were shot, one fatally, and a man was beaten.

"Something more should have been done," Interim Police Supt. Fred Waller said, though he did not answer questions whether police had been called to the scene earlier.

He provided few details of the attack but said over 100 shots were fired shortly before 5 a.m. as a group celebrated July Fourth in the 5600 block of South Ada Street.

"That just didn’t come from one side," Waller said.

The shooting occurred at the close of a long holiday weekend that saw at least 73 people shot across the city, 10 of them fatally.

A man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced, police said.

Another man, 23, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were also shot and taken to hospitals where their conditions were stabilized.

A man, 21, was beaten and suffered injuries to the head, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital. Police initially said he had died but later said he did not.