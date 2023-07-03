73 people shot, 11 fatally, over July Fourth weekend in Chicago that began and ended with mass attacks

The long July Fourth weekend in Chicago began with four men shot in Chicago Lawn and ended with five people shot and a man beaten to death in an attack in Englewood.

In between, a 15-year-old girl and her mother were killed, a 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet and an 85-year-old man was shot during a robbery. Boys 14 and 15 were also among the wounded.

At least 73 people were shot in the city during the four-day weekend and 11 of them died, a slightly higher toll than last year when the holiday only lasted three days, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.

The last time the holiday spanned four days was in 2019, and the count was 68 people shot, 5 of them fatally. In 2017, when the holiday covered Saturday through Tuesday like this year, more than 100 people were shot in one of the bloodiest July Fourth weekends in the city’s recent history.

This year, nearly half the people shot were in just three police districts: Deering and Englewood on the South Side, and Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

At least 12 people were shot in Deering, which covers Bridgeport, Armour Square and Bronzeville and which has generally seen less gun violence this year.

Murders are down 61% in the district and shootings are down 6%, according to police data.

The Englewood district saw at least 11 people shot and the Chicago Lawn district at least nine. Murders are up 6% in Englewood but shootings are down 23%. In Chicago Lawn, murders are up 18% and shootings down 16%.

Fatal shootings this weekend

Other shootings