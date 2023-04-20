Chicago Police Interim Supt. Carter plans to retire on Johnson's first day as mayor

article

Interim Superintendent Eric M. Carter of the Chicago Police Department announced his plans to retire Thursday afternoon.

His retirement will be effective May 15, 2023 – which is Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson's first day in office.

Carter's decision to retire comes after three decades of service to the city of Chicago.

"It has been my greatest honor to serve as your Interim Superintendent and I have committed to working with Mayor-elect Johnson to ensure that our department continues to deliver transformational service to Chicago’s residents and visitors throughout the summer season, as the search for a permanent Superintendent continues and the subsequent transition," Carter said.

Carter served as First Deputy Superintendent, CPD's second-in-command, from July 2020 to March 2023 before taking the job as Interim Superintendent a month ago.

The search continues for CPD's next Superintendent.

The public was able to weigh in on who should take the spot as the next top cop at a forum Wednesday night at St. Sabina Church on the South Side. This was the second of four public meetings.

The newly-formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is putting together recommendations for a new top cop to present to Johnson when he takes office.

The job application closes on May 7, just days before Johnson will be sworn in. He will be handed the names of the top three candidates, and he can choose from that list.

Mayor Lightfoot released a statement Thursday after Carter's announcement:

"I want to congratulate Interim Superintendent Eric Carter on his retirement after 30 years of service to the Chicago Police Department. As a Marine, husband, and father, he has given the full measure of himself in service to the residents of this city and the officers under his command. I am thankful for his dedicated commitment to our city and for leading the brave law enforcement officers who keep us safe. I wish him the best as he transitions to his next chapter."